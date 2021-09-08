Sunderland gave the green light for Aiden O’Brien to leave and join Doncaster Rovers last week.

Sunderland were willing for the attacker to move to their fellow League One side on loan.

However, a deal fell through in the end and an appeal to get it done has since been rejected, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

O’Brien, who is 27-years-old, remains at the Stadium of Light.

Current situation

The forward hasn’t exactly been frozen out by the Black Cats this season but he is in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

He has made four appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals.

However, he may not get as much game time as he did last season, where he played 41 times.

O’Brien will have to be patient if he is to force his way into Lee Johnson’s starting XI due to the abundance of attacking options Sunderland have at their peril.

He still gives the League One promotion hopefuls some strong competition and depth up top.

Could he still leave?

Some European transfer windows remain open so a move abroad, although unlikely, is still a possibility.

It will be interesting to see if Doncaster rekindle their interest in him in the next transfer window. They have recently signed attacker Joe Dodoo on a free transfer though which could change things.