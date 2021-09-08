Middlesbrough were linked with a loan move with Sheffield United winger Oliver Burke, but nothing came to fruition.

Middlesbrough instead opted for Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez, with Burke staying put at Bramall Lane for the time being.

After starting the Blades’ opening two games, Burke was then a second half sub in their third game, and has not played a minute since. He could well be seen as surplus to requirements at Sheffield United and could seek a move away as early as January.

Speaking to The Transfer Tavern, ex-Middlesbrough goalkeeper turned pundit Mark Crossley stated that a loan move to Middlesbrough would’ve been a positive one for Burke and for his former side. He claims that he needs regular playing time and could’ve helped the Teessiders.

“He’s still a young lad and he needs to be playing football” said Crossley.

“Maybe a loan spell at Middlesbrough could’ve been the answer, which would’ve been good for Middlesbrough.

“He’s a good player, got loads of pace, loads of power. He’s definitely a talented player. He’s got pace to burn.”

His lack of form and playing time has resulted in him not being called up to the Scotland national side for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Scots won two and lost one without Burke in the side.

Thoughts

A loan move to Middlesbrough could well have worked out for all parties.

Burke is a player who knows the division having played for Nottingham Forest and West Brom in his career, therefore Middlesbrough would benefit from his experience. The player would have been given playing time had a move materialised too.

Boro will be thinking to themselves that they have got a better deal though, following the arrival of Onel Hernandez. The Cuban has signed on a season-long loan from Norwich and there may will be a view to buying the player outright if the switch to Teesside goes well.