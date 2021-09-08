Doncaster Rovers left Omar Bogle out of their squad for yesterday’s EFL Trophy clash against Rotherham United.

Doncaster Rovers were keen to offload the striker in the last transfer window, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

However, a departure didn’t materialise for him in the end and he remains at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Bradford City were linked with a move for him late last month, as per reporter Alan Nixon, but they ended up signing forward Theo Robinson from Port Vale.

What now?

Bogle is not part of Richie Wellens’ plans and faces the prospect of sitting on the sidelines for a few months before the January transfer window.

He joined the Yorkshire side in January from Charlton Athletic but his move hasn’t worked out.

Could he still leave?

Some European transfer windows remain open but the clock is ticking.

A move abroad would depend on whether he fancied a fresh challenge.

Clubs in the National League can sign players whenever but would that be a step down too far?

Career to date

Bogle started out at West Brom, Birmingham City and Celtic before dropping into non-league at Hinckley United.

Solihull Moors took a chance on him in 2012 and his 66 goals in 116 games earned him a switch to Grimsby Town a few years later.

He then carried on his goal scoring exploits to help the Mariners gain promotion to the Football League.

Spells higher up the football pyramid at Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Charlton have followed for him.