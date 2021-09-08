Charlton Athletic have boosted their goalkeeping department with the signing of Stephen Henderson.

Charlton Athletic have decided to hand the experienced stopper a one-year deal.

Youngster Nathan Harness has been the number two to Craig MacGillivray so far this season.

However, he is likely to slip one place down in the pecking order now.

Loan move away?

Harness played for Charlton last week in their EFL Trophy win over Crawley Town but the door should open for him to go out on loan.

He is a good long-term option for the Addicks but could do with some more first-team experience, especially now as he is no longer required to play back-up.

The 21-year-old was given a few outings over pre-season by Nigel Adkins as well but could they give him the green light to go out on loan like teammate Ashley Maynard-Brewer did?

Career to date

Harness started his career in the academy at Ipswich Town before spells at Stevenage and Dunstable Town.

He was spotted by Charlton whilst he was on trial at West Ham United.

The ‘keeper has been loaned out to non-league duo Welling United and Billericay Town during his time at the Valley.

Harness will be enjoying his involvement in and around the first-team picture this term but Henderson’s signing could change things for him now.

A loan move to the National League would be a good learning curve for him and would boost his development.