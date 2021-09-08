Hull City had a busy past transfer window as they prepared for life back in the Championship.

The League One champions sit in 18th position five games into the new season.

As per Transfermarkt, Grant McCann’s side have nine players who are out of contract at the end of this season.

Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Callum Elder, Josh Magennis, Matt Ingram, Tom Eaves, Tom Huddlestone, Richard Smallwood and Josh Emmanuel are all currently due to become free agents next June.

The Tigers hold options to keep Wilks, Honeyman, Elder, Ingram, Eaves, Huddlestone and Emmanuel for another 12 months.

You’d imagine the chances of the above players staying will depend on whether Hull stay up in the Championship this term.

Eaves’ future at the MKM Stadium hangs in the balance right now and he has a big point to prove this season.

Ingram currently competes with Chelsea loan man Nathan Baxter for the number one jersey, whilst the likes of Wilks, Honeyman, Elder and Emmanuel are key first-team players and the Tigers will no doubt want to tie them down to longer deals if they can.

Huddlestone made his return to East Yorkshire last month and his chances of staying for another year after this one will depend on how well he does.

Smallwood and Magennis are out of contract next summer and Hull will have a decision to make on their long-term futures over the course of this season.