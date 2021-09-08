QPR CEO Lee Hoos has spoken with Loft for Words about all things QPR – here’s some of the main talking points.

Hoos arrived at the club back in 2015. He’d spent time with other clubs in England including the likes of Burnley and Leicester City but since joining the R’s, he’s overseen a shrewd financial turnaround of a club once poorly managed.

QPR are a much more sustainable club now and are building a likewise bid for promotion into the Premier League.

After a promising summer of business in the transfer market, Mark Warburton’s side find themselves in 3rd-place of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season. Speaking on that, Hoos told Loft for Words:

“It’s been a great start to the season after a great window. We got the targets we wanted, four of them known quantities having been here on loan last year and converting all four of those loans was great for us. Some took a little longer than others but we did it, and more importantly we did it on budget which is a big factor going forwards and I think we’re in a better place than a lot of other clubs right now.”

This season has seen the return of fans in sporting venues up and down the country. Last season was a darkened one with no spectators whatsoever, and when asked to put a number or a figure on the losses that QPR have incurred, Hoos said:

“We’re still calculating that. There was a loss in sponsorships, retail a 5% dip, complete loss of revenues through the gates, but on the other hand there were paycuts to offset that, you do save some money by not putting on a game – the behind closed doors games really killed us, and the games with 2,000 people we barely broke even on those because of the stewarding. All I can tell you at the moment is our losses were contained very well.”

QPR are making a good habit of buying younger players and developing them into fine, first-team players. Take Ebere Eze for example – rejected by a host of clubs before landing at QPR following his release from Millwall in 2016, before going on to seal a near £20million move to Crystal Palace last summer.

Commenting on that mantra in the transfer market, and on QPR’s current crop of young stars, Hoos said:

“I wouldn’t want to sell them all obviously. The business plan is getting players in and developing them. It doesn’t mean you have an entire pitch full of young players developing, there’s a balance of mixing in seasoned pros like Stef to help those kids around him. Stef is a huge, huge help to somebody like Andre Dozzell. I look at Andre and think ‘in two years’ time that’s Stef’”

Another major talking point of Hoos’ interesting interview with Loft for Words was the ongoing situation regarding plans for a new stadium.

QPR have been in a back and forth with the local authorities over a move to the Linford Christie Stadium for several years now. Obviously with the events of the past year-and-a-half though, that’s taken a backseat, and Hoos told Loft for Words that the situation regarding that is completed out of the club’s hands right now. He said:

“That’s totally in the hands of the council right now. I completely understand why it’s getting pushed back – while it’s a priority for us, they have a lot of other priorities they are trying to sort out right now. We’re in their hands, we’re waiting for the next steps, the submission is in. I think the way the question on the survey was worded, tying ‘stadium or other major development’ together, if you’d asked ‘Would you like a stadium? Or another major development?’, stadium would have won hands down. We’ve given them a lot of ammunition, I hope they realise it was the stadium that was the driving force behind it.”

Hoos and co have to be given credit for the turnaround at QPR. They’re a completely different outfit to the one that won promotion under the guidance of Tony Fernandes all them years back, and a much more self-sufficient and sustainable one too. Things are certainly looking up for the R’s.