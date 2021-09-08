Doncaster Rovers lost 6-0 at home to Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy last night.

Three goals either side from Rotherham United handed them their biggest ever win over Doncaster Rovers, and equalled Rovers’ biggest ever home loss at the Keepmoat.

It adds to what’s been a miserable start to the season for Richie Wellens in charge of Doncaster – his side are rooted to the bottom of the League One table after five games, having claimed just one point.

The former Swindon Town boss came into a difficult job though. Darren Moore had Rovers at the higher end of the League One table at the start of the year but his untimely exit has seen Doncaster fall well down the standings.

Recruitment has been poor from the club in recent times and Wellens can only do so much, but Doncaster Rovers fans are starting to question their new manager already.

See what these Rovers fans had to say on Twitter after last night’s defeat:

No doubt get tarred with the Wellens Out Brigade Brush (said from day one he isn't the answer). How long can fans keeping looking at the boardroom and ignore the dugout. 1 goal in 8, poor recruitment, no creativity, no heart and only "slightly embarrassed" by a 6-0 tonking #drfc — JAMES BUCKLEY (@Jamesbuckley7) September 7, 2021

Darren Ferguson warned us. McCann and Moore papered over cracks. Wellens is going to take all the hits. Shambolic club #drfc — Keaton (@rtidkeaton) September 7, 2021

Getting worse than the FB lot some of you on here. If you genuinely believe it’s starting to become Wellens’ fault, you probably thought it was SODs fault when we were winless in 7 all them years ago… look where that got us. #drfc — Swanny (@oliver_swan1) September 7, 2021

Anyone who still supports wellens after tonight should book in to see a professional immediately. #Wellensout #DRFC — Jake (@covi01) September 7, 2021

Time for Wellens to go? Whatever he’s doing clearly isn’t working #DRFC — AJ (@Jack87Adam) September 7, 2021

I see the Wellens Out has begun. Said that when talk began of bringing him in. We need a dull old head as a manager to level things out for a season or so. Treading water always preferable to drowning.#DRFC — Tony Greenall (@TonyGreenall4) September 7, 2021