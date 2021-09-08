Doncaster Rovers lost 6-0 at home to Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy last night.

Three goals either side from Rotherham United handed them their biggest ever win over Doncaster Rovers, and equalled Rovers’ biggest ever home loss at the Keepmoat.

It adds to what’s been a miserable start to the season for Richie Wellens in charge of Doncaster – his side are rooted to the bottom of the League One table after five games, having claimed just one point.

The former Swindon Town boss came into a difficult job though. Darren Moore had Rovers at the higher end of the League One table at the start of the year but his untimely exit has seen Doncaster fall well down the standings.

Recruitment has been poor from the club in recent times and Wellens can only do so much, but Doncaster Rovers fans are starting to question their new manager already.

See what these Rovers fans had to say on Twitter after last night’s defeat: