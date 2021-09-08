Ex-QPR defender Clint Hill has been helping out ex-Tranmere Rovers teammate Dave Challinor at Hartlepool United.

The former Premier League centre-back has linked up with the League Two new boys on a temporary basis, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hill, who is 42-years-old, is available after leaving his role as assistant manager of Bristol Rovers earlier this year.

He knows Hartlepool boss Challinor well from playing with him at Tranmere.

Read: QPR sign player released by Crystal Palace

The Pools are in the hunt for a new number two following the departure of Joe Parkinson last month.

Bristol Rovers stint

Hill moved to Bristol Rovers in February to link up with Joey Barton.

However, he left the Memorial Ground after six months this summer.

He retired from the game in 2018 and got his first coaching role at Fleetwood Town.

Popular at QPR

Hill was a defensive stalwart during his playing career and was a real fans’ favourite during his time at QPR.

The ex-defender played for the Hoops from 2010 to 2016 and made 185 appearances in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice.

Read: Former QPR defender signs for Crawley Town

Other spells

Hill started out at Tranmere before embarking on spells at Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Carlisle United, as well as QPR of course.

He would be an ideal assistant for Hartlepool but time will tell if this will turn into something more permanent.