Oldham Athletic have not made any contact with former Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell.

The Oldham Times have reported that the Scotsman is not being lined up as the Latics’ manager and say the speculation is ‘wide of the mark’.

Caldwell, who is 39-years-old, has been linked with a move to Boundary Park over the past 24 hours, as reported by Football Insider.

He has recently left his role in interim charge of Newcastle United Under-23s.

Pressure will be mounting on Keith Curle after a tough start to the season for Oldham but it doesn’t he will be leaving the club imminently.

Caldwell’s situation

He is available again after leaving Newcastle and will be itching to get back into the game.

The links to Oldham make sense due to his links in the North West from his time at Wigan.

He guided the ‘Tics to the League One title in his first full season in charge but was sacked during the campaign after in the Championship.

Recent spells at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle have ended in the sack and Caldwell has a point to prove in the game.

However, reports suggesting he is on his way to Oldham are said to be untrue and his wait for a new role in the Football League may well continue.

What now for Oldham?

They travel down to London this weekend to take on Leyton Orient away and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Barrow last time out.