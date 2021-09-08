Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says he is pleased to have brought in another goalkeeper after signing Stephen Henderson.

Charlton Athletic have delved into the free agent market to re-sign their former stopper, as announced by their official club website.

Henderson, who is 33-years-old, has been training with the League One side over recent weeks and has done enough to earn himself a contract for this season.

He is a familiar face to the Addicks’ fans having played for them from 2014 to 2016 whilst they were in the Championship.

Sandgaard’s reaction…

Owner Sandgaard is pleased to have secured his 13th signing of the summer and has told the club’s website:

“It has been a busy summer and I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring another goalkeeper into the squad.

“Stephen has been training with the club for a while now and our staff have been impressed with what they have seen, so I am very pleased to have him back at Charlton.”

Competition

Henderson will compete with fellow summer recruit Craig MacGillivray for the number one spot at the Valley this term and provides some very solid competition and depth in that department.

Experienced

As well as previously playing for Charlton, Henderson has also played for the likes of Aston Villa, Bristol City, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest in the past and has racked up plenty of experience over the years.

He has spent the past couple of years on the books at Crystal Palace in the Premier League but was only used as back-up with the Eagles.