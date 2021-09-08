Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says he is ‘glad’ that Siriki Dembele has stayed at the club, and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a January sale.

Dembele, 25, was heavily linked with a move away from Peterborough United throughout the summer.

Late last month, reports claimed that both Fulham and Sheffield United were interested in a move for the Scot who scored 11 goals and grabbed 10 assists in League One last season.

But Dembele has remained with Posh. He is however now into the final year of his contract with the club and speaking on The Hard Truth podcast (via Peterborough Telegraph), Posh chairman MacAnthony has made some revelations about the wide-man and his future at the club:

“I’m glad we kept him to be honest. His value to us as we try and establish ourselves in the Championship is probably greater than the transfer fee we would have received, especially with the 20% of the profit his former club (Grimsby) would have been entitled to.

“Siriki’s agents were stalking me for a couple of days, including right up the end of the transfer window, asking me if I’d accept certain fees, but there was never enough money involved.”

As per Peterborough Telegraph, Posh were hoping to tie Dembele down to a new contract. But MacAnthony has now revealed that Dembele won’t be signing an extended deal and has urged the player to earn his move further up the EFL pyramid through strong performances this season.

“I was verbally turning down £2.5 million offers for Siriki before he’d scored twice in two Championship matches this season so there was never any chance I’d accept less.