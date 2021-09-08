Portsmouth and Manchester City stopper Gavin Bazunu shone during Republic of Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Serbia in the World Cup qualifiers last night.

Bazunu, 19, made a total of nine saves against Serbia last night.

The Manchester City man who’s on loan with Portsmouth in League One kept Republic of Ireland in the clash v Serbia, pulling off some fine saves as his side eventually salvaged a 1-1 draw.

Having featured 29 times on loan with Rochdale in League One last season, who were eventually relegated, Bazunu has since linked up with Danny Cowley at Pompey as they vie for a top-six finish in the third-tier.

He’s racked up four League One outings for his new club so far having been away on international duty, but he’s already impressing a lot of watching fans and none more so than Republish of Ireland fans.

Watch the highlights from Sky Sports of last night’s game below: