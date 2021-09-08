Hartlepool United are close to agreeing a new contract with manager Dave Challinor.

Hartlepool United are closing in on a fresh deal for their boss, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Challinor, who is 45-years-old, is a popular figure at Victoria Park.

He guided the Pools to promotion from the National League last season after their Play-Off final win over Torquay United at Ashton Gate.

Hartlepool have made a solid start to life back in League Two and have won all three of their home games so far.

Challinor’s influence so far

Challinor joined the North East side in November 2019 and guided them to the Play-Offs in his first full season in charge.

They lost to Bromley but made amends last year.

Career before the Pools

The Chester-born man played as a defender for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and Bury in his playing career before delving into the management game.

He started out with a spell in charge of non-league side Colwyn Bay before landing the AFC Fylde job in 2011.

Challinor then spent eight years in charge of the Coasters and oversaw 415 games.

He guided Fylde to three promotions during his time there and also won the FA Trophy in 2019.

New deal on way

Hartlepool are close to striking a new deal for Challinor which will be a big boost to the clubs and their fans.