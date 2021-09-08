West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed that Baggies defender Dara O’Shea will be sidelined for a significant period of time.

O’Shea, 22, has suffered a fractured ankle whilst away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, and faces up to six months on the sidelines as per Birmingham Live.

The West Brom man has so far featured in all five of the Baggies’ Championship openers, scoring twice in the process.

Now though, Ismael will have to manage the bulk of this campaign without the young centre-back – he told Birmingham Live of the situation:

“It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.”

Bryan, 24, has joined West Brom on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield United.

He’ll provide yet more defensive cover for Ismael who already has several options right across the back-line – the likes of Cedric Kipre and Semi Ajayi will no doubt be eyeing up that starting spot in the centre of defence now that O’Shea has picked up a longer term injury.

For O’Shea though, a product of the West Brom youth academy, he’ll be gutted to have picked up such an untimely injury, coming after a really strong start to the season for the 22-year-old.

He featured 28 times in the Premier League last season and looked as though he wold’ve featured in all 46 Championship outings this season should he have not picked up his injury.

He’ll be hoping to come back stronger, and will be wishing his teammates well when they resume their Championship campaign v Millwall this weekend.