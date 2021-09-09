Adam Boyd was one of Hartlepool United’s finest goal scorers, and one of Pools’ most well-loved characters in recent memory.

From the moment Boyd burst onto the scene in the February of 2000, it was evident that he had all the ability to light up Victoria Park for many years to come. And he did.

In two separate spells from 1999-2005, and 2009-2012, Boyd would provide Pool fans with some fantastic memories over the years, as he ensured his name would be written into Pclub folklore with some memorable strikes.

The Hartlepool-born striker would also finish the 2004-05 season as the club’s leading goal scorer, netting 29 times in all competitions.

It’s fair to say that Boyd was accurate in front of goal, but will your knowledge be as sharp as Boydy?

See if you can score 100% on these five quickfire questions about his time at Hartlepool United: