Crawley Town have signed ex-Huddersfield Town and QPR defender Joel Lynch.

Crawley Town have handed a short-term deal to the experienced centre-back, as announced by their official club website.

Lynch, who is 33-years-old, has been a free agent since being released by Sunderland last year.

However, he has finally landed himself a new move and will be a Crawley player until January at least.

‘Very happy’…

Their boss, John Yems, is pleased with this addition: “I’m very happy to have Joel with us, he has got great experience in the Championship and has been with us for months at training. I wish Joel all the best here and I know he can bring a lot to our squad.”

Career to date

Lynch is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 350 appearances to date.

He started out at Brighton and Hove Albion and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Nottingham Forest signed him in 2008, initially on loan but the deal was made permanent a few months later. He then played 80 times for the Reds.

Huddersfield and QPR stints

Lynch moved on to Huddersfield Town in July 2012 and became a key player in the Terriers’ backline, making over 100 appearances.

QPR then snapped him up for a fee of around £1.2 million in 2016 on a three-year deal which expired in 2019.

Sunderland had him for the season before the last one but Lynch has spent the past 12 months as a free agent.

