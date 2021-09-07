Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of ex-Bristol City and Portsmouth goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

Charlton Athletic have re-signed the stopper on a one-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

Henderson, who is 33-years-old, has been training with the Addicks over recent weeks and has done enough to earn himself a deal.

He will compete with Craig MacGillivray for the number one jersey at the Valley.

‘Good to be back’…

Henderson has said: “It feels really good to be back. It’s a great atmosphere, good staff, there are really positive vibes and I’m just really blessed that I’ve been given another opportunity at such a great club.”

He has become Charlton’s 13th signing of the summer.

Familiar face

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international played for the London club from 2014 to 2016 and made 54 appearances whilst they were in the Championship.

Career to date

Henderson began his career in Ireland before moving to Aston Villa at the age of 17.

He then left for Bristol City after two years and ended up spending four seasons on the books at Ashton Gate.

The ‘keeper went on to play five times for the Robins between the sticks, as well as having loan spells away at York City, Weymouth, Aldershot Town and Yeovil Town.

Portsmouth then snapped him up in 2011 and he spent a year at Fratton Park in the second tier, making 26 appearances in all competitions.



Stints at West Ham United, Ipswich Town, AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have since followed on.

Henderson is back at Charlton now and will be looking to push MacGillivray for the starting goalkeeper position.