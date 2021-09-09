After signing from Plymouth Argyle at the beginning of the 2014/15 season, Conor Hourihane went on to become a Barnsley fans’ favourite in his three-and-a-half year spell with the club.

When Hourihane first arrived at Barnsley, things looked to be in turmoil at the club, after relegation to League One following eight consecutive seasons in the Championship. But after a summer full of transfers, including the signing of Hourihane, the club was soon back on track.

In the following campaign, the 2015/16 season, Barnsley achieved promotion back to the Championship as Hourihane became a vital figure in the run-up to promotion, chipping in with ten goals and 12 assists to ensure Barnsley made a late charge for the play-offs and finished the season in sixth-place, thanks to a 4-1 away thrashing of champions Wigan.

Barnsley then went on to win the play-off final 3-1 against Millwall, and Hourihane continued his fine form into the Championship the next season, which led to him being eyed up by Aston Villa and so was ultimately signed in January 2017.

