Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Waldock has sealed a loan move to non-league side Gainsborough Trinity, it has been confirmed.

Despite the fact the transfer window has closed, Football League clubs can still offload players to non-league sides on permanent or temporary deals if they wish.

Now, it has been confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday have sent one of their young talents out on loan, with Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity bringing in Liam Waldock.

As confirmed on Wednesday’s official club website, Waldock will spend the next month with Gainsborough Trinity having sealed a short-term loan move.

The move will see him tested at a senior level after becoming a fixture in the U23s side.

The 20-year-old midfielder has picked up some senior experience with the Owls. He played 79 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Fulham last season and was involved with Darren Moore’s senior side during pre-season.

The latest loan departure

Waldock’s move sees him become one of the latest youngsters to seal a loan move away from Hillsborough in a bid for more senior experience.

Ryan Galvin and Alex Hunt have both also headed out on a temporary basis, while out of favour goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has linked up with Exeter City on loan as well.

Now, Waldok will be hoping to make a good impression with Gainsborough Trinity as he looks to take the next step in his career with Sheffield Wednesday.