Barrie McKay has completed a move to Hearts following his departure from Swansea City, it has been confirmed.

✍️ The club is delighted to announce the signing of Barrie McKay on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance. 👋 Welcome to Hearts, @BarrieMcKay! ➡️ https://t.co/4r0eRmLeNI pic.twitter.com/2WtgoWIOtN — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 7, 2021

Earlier this summer, Swansea City opted to release Scottish winger Barrie McKay.

The former Rangers and Nottingham Forest man had fallen down the pecking order with the Swans, resulting in him spending much of his final year-and-a-half with the club out on loan with Fleetwood Town.

Now, following his departure, it has been confirmed that McKay has sealed a move back to Scotland.

Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts have swooped in to bring the winger in on a free transfer, as confirmed on their official club website.

McKay has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Robbie Neilson’s side, keeping him at Tynecastle until 2023.

It is said that Hearts fought off “strong interest” from elsewhere to seal the signing of the 26-year-old, so they will be hoping their move to bring him in pays off.

Four years in the EFL

In 2017, McKay moved to Nottingham Forest, seeing him test himself outside of Scotland for the first time in his career. He remained at the City Ground for a year, netting five goals and providing seven assists in 28 games before leaving for Swansea.

In his three-year stint with the Swans, McKay managed three goals and eight assists in 39 appearances for the Welsh club.

After falling down the pecking order, he went on to link up with Fleetwood on loan. Across two stints with the League One side, McKay played 38 times, chipping in with five goals and six assists.