Luis Boa Morte came to Fulham on loan at the turn of the Millennium and the deal was made permanent after a fantastic first season.

Spending seven years at the club, he was part of the promotion team from the First Division and voted Fulham’s Player of the Season in the 2004/05 season.

The Portuguese international was made club captain in August 2005 and became a Fulham favourite when scoring the only goal in a victory over Chelsea in March 2006.

After leaving Fulham he would go onto have spells in Greece and the US before retiring in 2013.

Since his retirement, Boa has spent time coaching Fulham’s academy, being assistant manager of Sporting Lisbon, a scout at Arsenal and manager of Portuguese side Sintrense.

In June 2019, Boa Morte was appointed as assistant manager to Marco Silva at Everton, however following a poor start to the season they were sacked in December.

They have both teamed up again at Fulham in a guide to take them back to the Premier League – see if you can score 100% on this Boa Morte quiz!