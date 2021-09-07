Lincoln City CEO Liam Scully has said the collapse of Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker’s loan move to Sincil Bank left the club “desperately disappointed”.

After Swansea City didn’t bring another forward in on transfer deadline day, Morgan Whittaker’s proposed loan move to League One side Lincoln City fell through.

As a result, the Imps finished the window a forward light, with Tom Hopper and Dan N’Lundulu (on loan) the only natural options at the top of the pitch.

Now, Lincoln CEO Liam Scully has opened up on the collapse of Whittaker’s move to Sincil Bank.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Scully said the situation regarding the 20-year-old proposed move to the League One side left the club “disappointed, frustrated, angry” and “annoyed”.

However, he stated that despite the blow, it was a positive window for the club.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“My views are that it was, overall, a positive window.

“Obviously, on deadline day itself, everyone knows what went on. We were desperately disappointed, frustrated, angry, annoyed [over the collapse of the Whittaker deal]. I suppose every emotion under the sun.

“There’s no hiding that that has left us one player short, which isn’t ideal.”

Scully went on to add that while the Imps could have brought in someone of a lower quality than Whittaker to ensure they had another option at centre-forward, the club didn’t want to waste money for the sake of bringing in another forward.

Goals from elsewhere

While strikers Hopper and N’Lundulu will need to be prolific if Lincoln are to achieve their goals, winger Anthony Scully has proved himself as a dangerous attacking outlet once again.

The former West Ham youngster has seven goals in eight games across all competitions this season, taking him to 25 in 66 in an Imps shirt.

Winger Chris Maguire has also enjoyed prolific spells in front of goal previously, with young loanee Lewis Fiorini also showing an eye for goal from midfield.