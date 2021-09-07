Bristol City have confirmed the temporary departures of Khari Allen and Will Buse, who have joined Taunton Town on loan.

With the summer transfer window closes, Football League clubs can no longer offload players to their Football League counterparts.

However, if clubs want to let players depart, non-league clubs are still free to swoop in for either permanent or temporary deals.

Now, it has been confirmed that two Bristol City players have headed into non-league football on loan, with Taunton Town snapping up youngsters Khari Allen and Will Buse on temporary deals.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, both Allen and Buse will link up with the Southern Football League Premier South side on loan.

Both players’ deals run through until January, although there is the option for the pair to be recalled in 28 days’ time if needs be.

Emerging talents at Ashton Gate

Allen and Buse will be looking to use this chance to impress Bristol City as they look to forge a career with the Robins after their rise through the youth ranks.

While Antoine Semenyo and Zak Vyner have both gone on to become first-team regulars at Ashton Gate since making their way through the academy, Alex Scott and Cameron Pring are two of the most recent examples of promising talents coming through the academy.

Scott has played in all five Championship games so far after linking up with the Robins’ U18s following his breakthrough time with Guernsey. Pring, 23, has been involved in the senior game for some time now, but he is now in Nigel Pearson’s first-team after plenty of time on loan.