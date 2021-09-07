Huddersfield Town are set to welcome duo Aaron Rowe and Josh Ruffels back to action ahead of their clash with Stoke City, it has been reported.

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side will be looking to keep up their form after the international break, with Stoke City around the corner for the Terriers.

The Potters have also made a decent start to the new campaign, sitting in 5th place on 10 points with the exact same record as Huddersfield.

Now, as Corberan and co prepare to travel to Stoke, an update has emerged on the availability of duo Aaron Rowe and Josh Ruffels.

Stoke on Trent Live states that Rowe and Ruffels are both in contention to make returns to action at the weekend.

Rowe, who made his breakthrough into the first-team last season, is yet to appear for Corberan’s side this season, with a foot injury keeping him out until now.

Ruffels has made one appearance for the Terrier since arriving from Oxford United, with a “COVID-related absence” sidelining him.

Competition for spots

A host of players have been deployed in the winger and wing-back spots so far this campaign. Harry Toffolo has started the last two games at left wing-back, while Ollie Turton has mainly played on the right.

Sorba Thomas, Daniel Sinani and Danny Ward have featured slightly further forward out wide, so it awaits to be seen if Rowe can fit into the side.

As for Ruffels, his ability to play as a left-back or in midfield gives him two possible positions to come into Corberan’s starting XI at, so it will be interesting to see where he is deployed.