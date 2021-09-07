Ipswich Town had a manic summer in the transfer market, signing 19 players in total with the late capture of Sam Morsy.

Ipswich Town though have a number of players now in the final year of their contracts and after so many new faces in the summer window just closed, we could see something of a clear-out next summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Tom Carroll, Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko, Jon Nolan, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Tomas Holy, James Norwood and Idris El Mizouni all see their contracts expire in 2022.

Carroll and Aluko signed on one-year deals in the summer and their future will no doubt depend on how well they perform and maintain fitness in this current campaign.

Names like Nolan and Jackson though could be facing an untimely exit – both have been useful squad members in the past but have fallen right down the pecking order after the summer transfer window.

The same can be said of Nsiala who’s featured just once in League One this season, with Donacien featuring four times and Norwood just the once as well.

Holy plays second-fiddle to Vaclav Hladky as it stands and El Mizouni is yet to make an appearance this season, having spent time on loan with Grimsby Town last time round.

Some potentially difficult decisions for Cook and the Ipswich board to make this season then. But having signed so many names in the summer, expect contract extensions to be purely based on what we see of the above nine players as the Tractor Boys aim for a promising season in the third-tier.