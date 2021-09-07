Oldham Athletic are in talks with former Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell, as reported by Football Insider.

Oldham Athletic want to make the Scotsman their new manager.

Caldwell, who is 39-years-old, has recently left his role in interim charge of Newcastle United Under-23s.

He could now be poised to return to management in the Football League.

What about Keith Curle?

Keith Curle is currently in charge of Oldham but Football Insider claim he is under pressure at that moment and is expected to head out the exit door.

The ex-Carlisle United and Northampton Town boss did an impressive job with the Latics last season but it hasn’t worked for him this term amid off-field problems at Boundary Park.

Caldwell’s managerial career

Caldwell won the League One title with Wigan during his first full season at the helm but was sacked during the campaign after following a poor run of form in the Championship.

He has since got back into the dugout with spells at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle but they both ended in the chop.

What now?

The former Celtic defender has been keeping busy recently by coaching the Newcastle Under-23s side but is now in discussions with Oldham.

They have made a poor start to the new season and currently sit 23rd in the league table after just one win from their opening six games.