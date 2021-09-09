Wigan Athletic legend and MBE, Jason Roberts is now more well known for his role as a director at Concacaf, but many people forget how good a player he was.

Roberts got an impressive 40 goals and nine assists in 100 matches for Latics – his best record at any professional club he played for. The now 43-year-old scored many crucial goals at his time in the North-West which earned him the status of a club legend.

Roberts joined Wigan in the Championship in 2004 from West Bromwich Albion for £1.9million, which was deemed to be a big fee at the time.

The Grenada international left the club for Blackburn Rovers in 2006 for £3.7million, his time with the Rovers wasn’t as successful as he only managed to score 28 goals in 156 appearances.

A Latics hero though – see if you can score 100% on these five quickfire questions about his time at the club!