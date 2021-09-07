Sheffield United could be heading for something of a clear-out next summer, with 10 players reaching the end of their contracts in 2022.

According to Transfermarkt, all of Lys Mousset, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Luke Freeman, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp, Regan Slater and Jake Eastwood see their deals expire next summer.

The standouts on that list are no doubt in the attacking department – Mousset, McGoldrick and Sharp.

Mousset joined the club in 2019 for £10million but has since netted just six league goals for the club. He’s so far featured once in the Championship this season, with the Blades having only scored once in their opening five – courtesy of Sharp, of course.

The veteran striker is still delivering the goods, albeit in more of a back-up role, and it seems like anyone’s guess whether he’ll be handed a new deal.

And the same can be said of McGoldrick who’s yet to score in his four Championship outings this season, having netted eight goals in the Premier League last time round.

Elsewhere, both Baldock and Basham are two more Blades stalwarts and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both their deals extended by at least a year, but Freeman could be on his way out after a torrid time at Bramall Lane since his 2019 move from QPR.

Osborn though could give Jokanovic a debate later in the season – the 27-year-old has featured four times in the Championship so far, having established himself as a regular last time round.

But rotational names like Robinson, Eastwood and Slater could easily see themselves released at the end of this season.

It could prove a timely clear-out for Sheffield United, who really need to kick-start their season somehow.