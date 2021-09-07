Plymouth Argyle only have Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie as their two senior striker options at the moment.

Plymouth Argyle should look to delve into the free agent market to add more competition and cover up top.

The Pilgrims could have a problem if either Jephcott or Hardie gets injured.

Here are five players who they could consider signing-

Aramide Oteh

He was released by QPR at the end of last season and remains available. He played 21 times for the Hoops altogether and also had loan spells away at Walsall, Stevenage, Bradford City and Colchester United over recent years.

Kazaiah Sterling

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is worth looking at for Plymouth. He is a decent age at 22 and has gained experience from loan stints at Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Southend United and Greenock Morton.

Connor Wickham

The ex-Crystal Palace man is currently training with Preston North End, as per the Lancashire Evening Post. However, he could emerge as an option for the Pilgrims if the Lilywhites decide not to sign him.

Jerome Sinclair

Watford showed him the door at the end of June following their promotion to the Premier League. They shipped him out on loan to the likes of Birmingham City, Sunderland, Oxford United, VVV-Venlo and CSKA Sofia over recent seasons.

Kieran Agard

He continues to weigh up his next move in the game following his departure from MK Dons this summer.

The former Rotherham United and Bristol City man spent five years at Stadium.MK and scored 50 goals in 166 games in all competitions.