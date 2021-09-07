The left-back spot is definitely a weak one for Nottingham Forest, with Gaetan Bong constantly coming under fire.

Bong, 33, is a constant target of criticism among Nottingham Forest fans. The Cameroonian remains at the club and remains a first-choice left-back for Chris Hughton, whose side currently sit rock-bottom of the Championship.

Here we look at five free agent left-backs that Nottingham Forest should sign to replace Bong:

Maxime Poundje

The 29-year-old was let go by French side Bordeaux at the start of the summer. He spent nine years with the club but never really established himself as a regular starter, making little over 100 league appearances for the club.

A free agent still, he could have something prove at his next club.

Scott Golbourne

Golbourne was let go by Shrewsbury Town in the summer. The 33-year-old though has gained some vast Football League experience in his career having previously represented the likes of Barnsley, Wolves, Bristol City and more.

It wouldn’t be the most overwhelming signing for Forest but it’d definitely give Bong some competition.

Loris Benito

Benito, a Switzerland international with five caps to his name, is another let go by Bordeaux in the summer.

Previously of the likes of FC Zurich and Young Boys, Benito has played in Euro tournaments as well as both the Europa and Champions League.

He’s another experienced name and would no doubt be a regular starter at the City Ground.

Neil Taylor

Probably the most recognisable name on this list, Taylor is another vastly experienced name on the free market.

Taylor has racked up 43 caps for Wales in his career and 369 career appearances with a decent amount of those coming in the Premier League.

He was let go by Aston Villa at the start of the summer after making just one top flight appearance last time round, but at 32 he could still be a quality addition to a side in the Championship.

Yoann Etienne

Etienne, 24, previously of AS Monaco was released by Lorient in the summer.

He’s an unknown quantity on this list but at 24 and having had a solid footballing upbringing with Monaco, he’ll no doubt have something about him.

Still fairly young and still a free agent, he could prove a shrewd signing for a lot of clubs.