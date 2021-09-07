Sheffield United are in no rush to sign free agent midfielder Adlene Guedioura, as links with the 35-year-old persist.

Yorkshire Live has provided a fresh update on the state of play regarding Sheffield United’s rumoured interest in midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The former Watford and Nottingham Forest man has been heavily linked with a move to Bramall Lane. He was brought into to train with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side as he looks to find himself a new club following his departure from Al-Gharafa SC.

Now, reporter Nathan Hemmington has said there is ‘no rush’ over a deal as Guedioura looks to prove his impress and prove his fitness.

It was said towards the tail end of last month that a move should go through smoothly, so it awaits to be seen if the Blades do in fact look to recruit Guedioura after a spell training with the club.

Jokanovic’s current midfield ranks

Although Sander Berge is currently out after a positive COVID test, there are some solid options in Sheffield United’s midfield department.

Loan arrivals Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White have helped the situation massively, with Oliver Norwood, John Fleck and youngster Regan Slater the other options in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see what sort of role Guedioura has to play if a move to Bramall Lane goes through, with some solid competition in place for a starting position in Jokanovic’s midfield.