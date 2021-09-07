Swansea City saw some of their standout players leave in the summer, with both Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe moving on for low fees.

Before next summer, the Swans will have some work to do if they want to avoid losing more first-team players.

As per Transfermarkt, eight Swansea City players see their contracts at the Swansea.com Stadium expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which would open the door for them to leave for nothing.

Ben Hamer, Kyle Naughton, Jake Bidwell, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Daniel Williams, Yan Dhanda and Jamie Paterson all see their deals end next summer.

READ: Swansea City offered player a new contract before sealing move away

Of the eight, three were heavily linked with moves away during the summer window. Club captain Grimes was on Fulham’s radar and Swansea are said to have knocked back multiple bids for the midfielder.

Left-back Bidwell and playmaker Dhanda also attracted interest from elsewhere, with the trio all eventually staying with Russell Martin’s side.

Long-serving 32-year-old Naughton is also among those out of contract next summer. The former Spurs man’s season has been disrupted by COVID-19 so far, limiting him to four outings across all competitions.

Young midfielder Williams, who was handed his debut by Martin against Reading last month, also sees his deal expire next summer. He scored his first goal for the club in their Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle, also providing an assist in the 4-1 win.

Ben Hamer and Korey Smith, who joined in January 2021 and August 2020, will also need new deals. ‘Keeper Hamer has played a backup role since arriving, while Hatfield-born Smith has featured 41 times since joining, though a calf injury is currently keeping him sidelined.

Summer signing Jamie Paterson is the exception, with an option for a further 12 months included in his current deal. Following his arrival on a free transfer, the attacking midfielder has scored once in five Championship games.