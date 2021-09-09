Peterborough United legend Aaron McLean performed in a coaching role until recently, at the club where he made his name.

With two promotions achieved during his playing time at Posh, some newer fans may forget just how good he was.

After initially signing on loan for Peterborough United in 2006, McLean enjoyed five successful years in three different divisions. In 187 games, he managed an impressive 83 goals, averaging nearly one every two games over half-a-decade of football.

During this time, the former Orient man formed an iconic partnership with fellow striker Craig Mackail-Smith, and the duo were subsequently titled ‘Mac Attack’.

During the Darragh MacAnthony era of Peterborough United, the club have produced some of the EFL’s most iconic young forwards; Ivan Toney, Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jonson Clarke-Harris to name a few. McLean (alongside his striking partner) was the first on this talented production line, and paved the way for many young number nines making their way from non-league to the Cambridgeshire side.

Despite moving to Hull City during the 2010/11 season, the now 38-year-old was certainly at his best in blue and white.

See if you can score 100% on these five quick fire questions about the Posh legend!