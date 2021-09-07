Sheffield United looked set to sign free agent Adlene Guedioura, but with no reports so far this month it seems like the Blades might have dropped their interest in the Algerian.

It’s been a long summer for Sheffield United and Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Serb wasn’t able to bring in as many names as most would’ve expected and he’s since witnessed his side claimed just two points from their opening five games of the season.

One man who looked set to sign was Guedioura – the 35-year-old looked set to reunited with Jokanovic with whom he played under at Al-Gharafa, but it seems like that avenue has closed now.

Here we look at five free agent midfielders Sheffield United should look to sign between now and January:

Clement Grenier

Sheffield United could definitely do with some more depth in the middle, and arguably one of the best midfield options on the free market us former Lyon and Rennes man Grenier.

The 30-year-old featured 23 times in Ligue 1 last season, scoring four goals and grabbing three assists and has been without a club since the start of summer.

Jack Wilshere

Everyone knows Wilshere and everyone knows what he was once capable of.

He remains a free agent after a mixed spell with Bournemouth last season, featuring 15 times in the Championship and scoring once and claiming as many assists having signed in January.

At 29, Wilshere could still have a lot to offer but as it’s always been with the former Arsenal man, his proneness to injury has set him back.

Mo Diame

Formerly of the likes of Wigan Athletic, West Ham, Hull City and Newcastle United, the now 34-year-old Diame has spent the last two seasons playing in Qatar with Al Ahli Doha.

Jokanovic may have come across him a few times during his time in charge of Al-Gharafa and he could well know all about the powerhouse midfielder Diame.

He’s great experience and could definitely add some solidity to the Blades midfield.

Nabil Bentaleb

Another former Premier League midfielder, Bentaleb arrived on the scene with Tottenham Hotspur and would also feature briefly for Newcastle during the 2019/20 campaign.

He was let go by Schalke at the start of the summer owing to ongoing injury issues and came close to joining Italian side Genoa soon after.

But that move fell through and he remains a free agent – a technically gifted and well-rounded midfielder, the 26-year-old could still have a fine career if he can fix his injury woes.

Youssef Aït Bennasser

An unknown quantity, Bennasser was let go by AS Monaco at the start of the summer having spent time out on loan with both St Etienne and Bordeaux in recent seasons.

He didn’t make a single league appearance last time round at Monaco and now finds himself a free agent – he’s still only 25, but it’d be a huge gamble for Sheffield United.