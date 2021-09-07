Birmingham City man Ivan Sanchez will not be available for selection against Derby County after undergoing groin surgery, it has been revealed.

In the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Spanish winger Ivan Sanchez has seen his action limited.

The Birmingham City winger has only played 23 minutes of Championship action across two games, with his only start coming in a Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

Now, Derbyshire Live has reported that Sanchez has undergone surgery after playing through the pain in the opening stages of the season.

It is said that a groin problem has been troubling the 28-year-old, ultimately leading to him going under the knife during the international break.

As a result, Sanchez will be out of contention for the Blues’ upcoming clash with Derby County. However, little is said on when supporters could see the Spaniard back in action.

Sanchez’ first season at St. Andrew’s

After joining Birmingham last summer, the winger went on to play 41 times for the club during the 2020/21 campaign.

Featuring as a right-winger or in attacking midfield, Sanchez managed to chip in with two goals and eight assists in his first season of English football.

The battle for a starting role

Sanchez’s action has been slightly more limited since the arrival of Lee Bowyer, so it will be interesting to see if he can break into the starting 11 again upon his return to action.

Maxime Colin has held down the starting spot at right wing-back so far this season, playing all 90 minutes in all five Championship games to date.