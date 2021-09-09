‘Super’ Kevin Phillips played for Sunderland between 1997 and 2003, he soon became one of, if not the best striker to ever put on the red and white stripes.

Across 235 games in all compeitions he scored 130 goals and is still reminisced about by the majority of Wearsiders. During his six-year spell, he lead a Sunderland side who sealed two top-six finishes in England’s Premier League as well as being part of the squad which won Division One with a record number of points (105).

Not bad for a player who initially was disinterested in a move up to the North East, further away from his family.

Kevin Phillips was Sunderland’s top league goal-scorer in all six seasons he was at the club and he provided Sunderland fans with some of the best memories they have.

Here’s five quickfire questions on ‘Super’ Kevin Phillips – can you get full marks?