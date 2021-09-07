Carlisle United director of football David Holdsworth has revealed he spoke to a free agent last week, but decisions on any potential incomings will be down to manager Chris Beech.

During the summer window, Carlisle United managed to recruit nine new players.

However, even though the window has now slammed shut, the option is still there for clubs to recruit free agents if they want to bolster their ranks further.

Now, insight on the possibility of the Cumbrians delving into the free agent market has emerged, with director of football David Holdsworth revealing he spoke with one last week.

As quoted by the News and Star, Holdsworth confirmed the talks with an unnamed free agent. However, he insisted that the final decision regarding any new arrivals will be down to manager Chris Beech.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There are those players, and I was talking to one [on Friday].

“But that’s down to Chris. Chris picks the team, picks the players. Chris has the players that he wishes. Everything to do with the football side is not my decision.

“You don’t need two leaders in there. He gets advice and support, and he has done. I think Chris is happy.”

Striker situation

Strikers Manasse Mampala and Brad Young (loan) linked up with the Cumbrians in the summer, bolstering their options at the top of the pitch. However, despite the duo’s arrival, the League Two side are still pretty light on options upfront.

Tristian Abrahams is the only other natural striker on the books, with all strikers under 22.

After questions regarding the potential addition of a more experienced option at striker circulated, the deadline passed without another coming in. Holdsworth has now moved to add clarity on the situation, insisting manager Beech opted against bringing one in.

“Chris has got the players he wanted,” he said.

“He’s brought in players in positions he felt [he needed], and we have to respect what Chris wants.

“I might want a centre-forward but it’s not my position. Chris has got what he wanted, he’s enjoyed getting what he wanted, and that’s the formation he’ll play.”

With Abrahams, Mampala and Young the current options at the top of the pitch, it remains to be seen if Beech’s decision not to bring another forward in backfires.