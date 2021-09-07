QPR have signed Brandon Aveiro following his departure from Crystal Palace, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have handed a one-year contract to the youngster.

The Hoops have been casting an eye over the winger over recent times and have decided to offer him a deal.

Aveiro, who is 19-years-old, was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options as a free agent over the past few months.

Read: What now for Dillon Barnes at QPR?

Crystal Palace academy graduate

Aveiro rose up through the youth ranks with the Eagles and was a key player for both their Under-18s and Under-23s side during his time at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League side decided not to extend his stay when his contract expired at the end of June and QPR have now swooped in.

He is expected to link up with the R’s Under-23s side initially but is a name to keep an eye out for.

Read: QPR cast eye over ex-Fulham striker

Thoughts?

The future is bright for QPR and they are doing some great work on and off the pitch at the moment.

They must have been impressed by Aveiro during his trial spell to offer him terms.

This signing is risk-free from the Championship side and he will bolster their options in their development squad.

QPR have some promising prospects in their ranks and have also been taking a look at ex-Fulham striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale again, as per a report by West London Sport.