Charlton Athletic now have two solid options at left-back.

Charlton Athletic swooped into the free agent market to sign Papa Souare yesterday.

The former Crystal Palace man gives the Addicks some strong competition for the left-back position and he will compete with Ben Purrington for that spot.

Purrington has been out injured so far this season which has seen right-back Chris Gunter take his place.

Souare spent four years playing in the Premier League at Palace and arrives at the Valley with some decent pedigree.

He played for the Eagles from 2015 to 2019 and made 63 appearances for them in all competitions.

The Senegal international has spent the past couple of years back playing in France for Troyes and will be eager to break into Charlton’s side now.

Nigel Adkins has a bit of selection headache at left-back now when Purrington is fit which is only going to be a positive thing.

We asked Addicks fans on Twitter who should start when they are both available for selection.

It was a tight call between the two, with new boy Souare just edging it. 55% said the new recruit, whilst 45% went for Purrington.

