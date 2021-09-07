Sheffield Wednesday are in talks over a new deal for Scottish ace Callum Paterson, according to reports.

Having secured the futures of Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson, Sheffield Wednesday aren’t looking to stop there with contract renewals.

As it stands, 10 players see their deals at Hillsborough expire next summer (Transfermarkt), one of which is utility man Callum Paterson.

Now, it has been reported by The Star that the Owls are making moves to try and secure the future of Paterson, entering talks over a new contract for the Scot.

Wednesday are said to have knocked back enquiries from Championship sides for Paterson in the summer, reaffirming Darren Moore’s desire to keep him on board at Hillsborough.

Now, with discussions reportedly taking place over a fresh contract, it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can agree a deal.

A year at Hillsborough

Paterson joined Sheffield Wednesday last summer, arriving from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Despite the club’s struggles last season, ultimately leading to their relegation, the 26-year-old managed nine goals and four assists in 45 outings.

So far this campaign, he has laid on one assist in six games. His season so far has been disrupted by injury after being forced onto the sidelines following a concussion in Wednesday’s season opener.

However, having started in their two most recent league games against Rotherham United and Morecambe, Paterson will be determined to kick on and help Moore and co in their efforts to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.