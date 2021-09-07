Rotherham United have made a solid start to life back in League One.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship.

It has been a busy summer at the New York Stadium and the Millers have managed to keep hold of some of their most prized assets.

However, as per Transfermarkt, they have 12 players who are out of contract next summer.

Read: Rotherham United loan man from last season finds new club

Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo, Jamie Lindsay, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Kieran Sadlier, Viktor Johansson, Mickel Miller, Joe Mattock, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jake Cooper and Josh Chapman are all due to become free agents next June.

Paul Warne’s side managed to keep hold of striking duo Smith and Ladapo in the last transfer window against the odds.

They are both in the final 12 months of their deals and you’d imagine they will leave if Rotherham don’t go up this season.

Johansson has become first choice goalkeeper and the Yorkshire club will surely want to tie him down.

Defenders MacDonald, Mattock and Ihiekwe all provide useful competitions to that department but the Millers have a decision to make on their long-term futures over the course of this campaign.

Lindsay, Sadlier, Miller and Ogbene all face uncertain futures but will play key roles this term.



Read: Defender ‘wanted’ to leave Rotherham United last month

Youngsters Cooper and Chapman will be vying for extension and Rotherham hold an option to extend the latter’s by another year after his summer arrival.

Key players Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles are under contract until 2023 which is a big boost.

New signings Hakeem Odoffin, Oliver Rathbone, Tolaji Bola all committed their futures until 2024.