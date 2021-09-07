Hartlepool United have made a steady start to life back in the Football League.

Hartlepool United are back in League Two after their promotion from the National League last term.

They had a busy past summer with plenty of comings and goings.

As per Transfermarkt, the Pools have 17 players who are out of contract next June.

Dave Challinor has some decisions to make over the course of this season as to who has long-term futures with his side.

New goalkeeper signing Jonathan Mitchell only penned a one-year deal and has made a couple of appearances so far this term. He competes with Ben Killip for the number one spot and both the Pools’ goalkeeping options are out of contract next year.

Fellow summer additions Mark Cullen, Martin Smith, Neill Byrne, Fela Olomola, Jake Lawlor and Reagan Ogle also all only penned 12 months deals and will be eager to prove themselves.

Gavan Holohan is a player who Hartlepool will want to tie up on a longer contract. He has adapted well to the step up to League Two but has been linked with Stockport County and Wrexham, as per the Hartlepool Mail.

Zaine Francis-Angol, Gary Liddle, Mark Shelton, David Ferguson and Luke Molyneux helped with the promotion last season and will be eager to earn themselves extensions.

Hartlepool have decisions to make on the futures of youngsters Timi Odusina, Tom Crawford and Joe Grey too over the course of this campaign.