Carlisle United are prepared to offer Callum Guy a new contract.

Carlisle United Director of Football, David Holdsworth, say they have no plans to let the midfielder to leave, as per their official club website.

Ambitious National League side Wrexham have been linked with a move for the League Two man over recent times, as per a report by the News & Star.

The Cumbrians have rejected a recent bid and have no intention of cashing in.

Read: Carlisle United man to remain on Hartlepool United’s radar until January

Not for sale

Holdsworth has said: “I was never going to let him go. I did have a very serious conversation with somebody and I told them he wouldn’t be going anywhere, he wasn’t for sale.

“I told the manager that he wasn’t going and I would do everything in my power that he wouldn’t go through that door. It was there but it was stopped very sharply by myself.”

He added: “Callum’s got the opportunity to sign a new deal. If he wants it, he can have it. I told him this six weeks ago, if he wants to sit down with me again, he can have a new deal. He can stay as long as he wants.”

Big player

Guy, who is 24 years old, joined the Carlisle in January 2020 and has since been a regular for Chris Beech’s side.

Read: Player released by Carlisle United this summer finds new club

Career to date

He started out at Derby County and went on to play four times for their first-team.

The Rams loaned him to Port Vale and Bradford City as a youngster to gain experience.

Blackpool signed him in 2018 on a permanent basis. However, after playing 46 games during his time at Bloomfield Road they let him leave for Carlisle.

Wrexham sniffing around

Wrexham lured Aaron Hayden away from Carlisle earlier this summer but the Cumbrians are determined to keep Guy.