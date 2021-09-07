Derby County continue to dominate headlines, with the latest being a letter sent to club owner Mel Morris and the Derby County board.

Derby County supporters group RamsTrust have penned an open letter to Morris and the club’s board.

It comes after yet more uncertainty besets the club, with Derby County seemingly no closer to finalising their ongoing dispute with the EFL – the club have arrears in transfer instalments to pay before the end of the month, with the possibility of a points penalty still looming large.

But RamsTrust’s letter has been met with positivity online – DerbyshireLive have reported on the letter and now, famed journalist Henry Winter has also given his publicity to the cause – he tweeted yesterday:

“Are the directors able to confirm that there is funding in place to ensure the club can complete the season?” One of the questions that @RamsTrust wants answered. #DCFC https://t.co/SRapnUgKrs — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 6, 2021

Fans want assurances that the club can indeed compete and finish the current Championship season.

Wayne Rooney finds his side in 15th-place of the Championship table after a surprisingly decent start to the season, but all the ongoing off-field controversies could make all of Derby County and Rooney’s hard work on the pitch obsolete.

A points penalty would thrust the Rams right into the thick of a relegation battle and as it stands, there seems to be little-to-no way around that outcome for Morris and Derby County.

But on a positive note, the Rams faithful continue to support their team in full force – tickets have sold out for the upcoming trip to Birmingham City on Friday nigh:

It’s a minor positive but a positive nevertheless – a good performance on Friday night could really keep fans engaged as their club continues to wade through turmoil.