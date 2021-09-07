Sheffield United were linked with a move for Parma’s Yann Karamoh on deadline day.

Sheffield United appeared poised to sign the attacker last Tuesday, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

However, a deal didn’t go through in the end.

Karamoh, who is 23-years-old, has now moved elsewhere and has signed for Fatih Karagümrük (see tweet below).

📣Hoş geldin Yann Karamoh. Parma'nın 23 yaşındaki kanat oyuncusu Yann Karamoh Karagümrük'te.🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/QLJAW6OLKl — VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) September 6, 2021

They play their football in the Turkish top flight and finished 8th last season following their promotion from the second tier in 2020.

Who is Karamoh?

The ex-France youth international has been with Parma for the past couple of years after joining them from Inter Milan.

He initially joined the Italian side on loan before they made his move permanent last year.

The attacker has also previously played for French side Caen as a youngster.

Karamoh has been given the green light to leave Parma now following their relegation to Serie B.

No Sheffield United move

He was linked with a move to England on the final day of the transfer window but a deal fell through in the end.

New chapter

Fatih Karagümrük is Karamoh’s new home and it will be interesting to see how he does for them.

Ex-Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic midfielder Erhun Oztumer signed for them this summer, whilst former Leicester City striker Ahmed Must also plays up top.