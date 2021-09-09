Of all the veterans in the Football League, Dean Lewington is probably most suited to the title of ‘ages like a fine wine.’

The 37-year-old is still going strong as the central defensive captain at MK Dons – the first of many legends to come in the history of the Dons.

Lewington spent two years at Wimbledon FC, before the club announced that it would be moving to Milton Keynes for the start of the 2004/05 season and rebranding as ‘Milton Keynes Dons.

The then 20-year-old decided to put his faith in owner Pete Winkleman and stuck with the Dons. He has been at the Buckinghamshire-based side ever since and is now entering his 18th consecutive season at the Dons, and could make his 700th league appearance for the side within the next two games.

Let’s see what you know about the legend himself!

Here’s a quick five question quiz on Lewington: