Quevilly-Rouen have signed Florian Jozefzoon following his departure from Derby County.

The French Ligue 2 side have announced the signing on their official Twitter page (see tweet below).

✍️ 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙅𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙛𝙯𝙤𝙤𝙣 𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙚 𝙚𝙩 𝙅𝙖𝙪𝙣𝙚 ! Avec plus de 280 matchs en professionnel, l'international surinamais vient renforcer le secteur offensif de QRM 👉 https://t.co/jqBj3ajWGY pic.twitter.com/nllmzye1cG — QRM ⚽ (@QRM) September 6, 2021

Jozefzoon, who is 30-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of last season.

He has spent the past few months as a free agent but has found a new home now.

Rotherham loan

Jozefzoon spent last season on loan at Rotherham United but couldn’t prevent the Yorkshire club from relegation to League One.

The Suriname international was given the green light to leave Derby on loan last October and went on to play 25 times for the Millers in all competitions.

Career to date

Jozefzoon had spells at Ajax and PSV before rocking up in England in January 2017 to join Brentford. He was a hit during his time at Griffin Park and scored eight goals in 62 games altogether for the London club.

Derby then lured him away from the Bees in July 2018 and he helped them get into the Championship Play-Offs in his first season at the club under Frank Lampard.

However, he since fell out-of-favour with the Rams and was shown the door at the end of June.

New home

Quevilly-Rouen were promoted from the French third tier last term and are currently 12th in the league after a solid start to the new season.