Charlie Adam joined Blackpool in February 2009. Although originally on loan, the club would make it permanent just four months later.

Adam managed to score 30 goals in just 91 first-team appearances. He scored some memorable goals including strikes against Tottenham and future employers Liverpool. However, his most famous is the free-kick at Old Trafford on the final day of the 2010/11 season.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Scottish midfield maestro. He was sent off on his debut in a home loss but he turned it around to win the love of the Tangerine faithful.

When Blackpool were relegated in 2011, he moved to Liverpool for £8million. This saw him link up with then manager and Scottish icon Kenny Dalglish.

After a year on Merseyside, he moved onto Stoke City.

Having made over 200 Premier League appearances, 35 of which were for the Pool, Adam exceeded all expectations.

