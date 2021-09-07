Sheffield Wednesday underwent a mass squad overhaul in the summer and net summer, Darren Moore’s side could undergo some more change.

A host of first-team names left at the end of their contracts at the start of the summer. But Moore would oversee a summer transfer haul of 14 incoming players and since, his side have established themselves as genuine contenders in League One.

But how many names are out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday next summer?

According to Transfermarkt, all of Callum Paterson, Chey Dunkley, Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Joe Wildsmith, Korede Adedoyin and Ciaran Brennan see their Hillsborough deals expire next summer.

There’s some standout names on that list, the first benig Paterson – he’s often split opinion among fans but netted eight times in the Championship last season, and is proving a useful name in League One too.

The ageing likes of Hunt and Hutchinson are another two useful squad players and their futures may largely depend on how much they impress Moore this season – the same can be said for Palmer, but he remains a regular starter and a new contract for the 29-year-old seems a no-brainer at this point.

Elsewhere, there may be some difficult decisions for the Owls hierarchy to make regarding names like Dunkley, Luongo and Wildsmith – Dunkley has struggled with injury since joining last summer, having made just 14 league appearances since, and the same can be said of Luongo.

The Australian has undeniable talent but since the start of last season, he’s managed just 13 league appearances and is again facing a stint on the sidelines – reports this week though have suggested that he could be in line for a new deal despite his injury woes.

Wildsmith on the other hand could be departing – he’s playing second-fiddle to Bailey Peacock-Farrell and with Cameron Dawson impressing on loan at Exeter City, Wildsmith’s place in the side looks uncertain.

Some difficult decisions to make, with Adedoyin and Brennan another two to consider, but Moore and the Owls board seem to be heading in the right direction.

They resume their League One campaign v Plymouth Argyle this weekend.