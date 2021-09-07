Middlesbrough have taken Peterborough United midfielder Nicky Gyimah-Bio on trial, according to a report by Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are renowned for their illustrious academy output with the likes of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones making the step up into the first-team in recent seasons.

One player they are looking to bring into their youth setup is Peterborough’s Gyimah-Bio, with Boro offering the 18-year-old a trial.

The report states that the youngster had been on the radar of eight Premier League sides, as well as Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga, with representatives having travelled to scout the player. However, nothing came to fruition.

Gyimah-Bio played his first minutes for Middlesbrough’s development squad in their recent 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Monday, with Toyosi Olusanya grabbing the winner in stoppage time.

It is not known his current situation at London Road or whether or not Middlesbrough will look to offer the midfielder a permanent place at the Riverside.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough have been successful at snapping up youngsters from other clubs and promoting them through into the academy setup and then into the first-team picture. Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones are prime examples, having came from Fulham and non-league Tooting and Mitcham respectively.

Peterborough may look to experience having just got promoted up into the Championship at the end of last season and therefore may limit youngsters’ appearances short-term. If a move to Middlesbrough materialises after a positive trial period, this could benefit the player more than staying put.